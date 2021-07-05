Darrell Clarke believes Jamie Proctor can bring valuable experience to Port Vale

By NewsChain Sport
16:15pm, Mon 05 Jul 2021
Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke believes latest signing Jamie Proctor will add “valuable experience” to his squad.

The 29-year-old striker left Rotherham at the end of his contract earlier this summer and has now signed an initial one-year deal with the Valiants.

Proctor, who spent part of last season on loan at Wigan, has made almost 340 appearances for a string of clubs.

Clarke told the club’s website: “He’s going to give us different options for our frontline and he has good knowledge of the league we are in – as well as valuable experience in the leagues above too.”

