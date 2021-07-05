Darrell Clarke believes Jamie Proctor can bring valuable experience to Port Vale
Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke believes latest signing Jamie Proctor will add “valuable experience” to his squad.
The 29-year-old striker left Rotherham at the end of his contract earlier this summer and has now signed an initial one-year deal with the Valiants.
Proctor, who spent part of last season on loan at Wigan, has made almost 340 appearances for a string of clubs.
Clarke told the club’s website: “He’s going to give us different options for our frontline and he has good knowledge of the league we are in – as well as valuable experience in the leagues above too.”