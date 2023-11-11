Darrell Clarke insists Cheltenham need to keep their standards high

Darrell Clarke says his Cheltenham team must maintain the standards shown in their 1-1 draw with Wigan if they are to give themselves a fighting chance of survival in League One.

The Robins recovered from falling behind to an early own goal to level through Liam Sercombe’s penalty and then push for a winner.

Wigan missed a second-half penalty, but Clarke felt it would have been a travesty if his team had not picked up at least a point.

“We started quite slowly for 15 minutes, but after that we were very good and that looked more like a Darrell Clarke team today,” said Clarke, whose side are eight points from safety.

“The fans appreciated it and we appreciated the support they gave us. They were outstanding in getting behind the team.

“They’ve seen a team there that wanted to give everything for the shirt. We got the press right at times and we made a very good technical team go long at times.

“We have done a lot of work to try and do that, get in their faces and we caused many problems. We’ve set a standard today and we don’t want to dip below that now.”

Wigan started well, with Lewis Freestone turning Jordan Jones’ low cross into his own net in the sixth minute after good work from Stephen Humphrys.

It was nearly 2-0 when Martial Godo hit the post in the 12th minute, but Cheltenham then rallied.

Curtis Davies shot just wide and Curtis Thompson lifted an effort over the bar.

Will Goodwin was tripped in the box by Baba Adeeko and Sercombe converted from the penalty spot for his second of the campaign in the 32nd minute.

Cheltenham made the stronger start to the second half, with Goodwin hitting the post after Davies’ flick-on from Luke Southwood’s free-kick.

Humphrys had the chance to win it for Wigan in the 64th minute, but his weak spot-kick was comfortably gathered by Southwood.

Cheltenham held on for a fully deserved share of the spoils, with Davies forcing a diving save from Sam Tickle in the 71st minute.

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney said he could not fault his players’ efforts.

“For the first 20 minutes I was really pleased,” he said.

“We created enough chances to be further ahead. It didn’t feel like a tactical game, it felt more of a battle. We came up with defensive solutions and it’s a point gained.

“In terms of missing the penalty, Stephen’s been so good for us this year. It’s one of those things. He’s been brilliant for us.

“We maybe have to find ways of controlling the game a little more, but I can’t say a negative thing about the players. They battled until the very last minute.

“The players have been very, very good, but I need more. Our mentality has to be the same as today after the international break.”