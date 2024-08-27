Darrell Clarke pleased to see Barnsley reap the rewards for an improved display
Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke was pleased with the way his side recovered from a disappointing result on Saturday to beat South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United 1-0 in the Carabao Cup.
After Max Watters scored the second-half goal which settled this second round tie, Clarke said: “We scored a really good goal and it’s a good night for us. Defensively, as a team, we were a lot better tonight.
“I was very critical of my team on Saturday when we chucked two points away (against Northampton in League One) because we didn’t manage the game right. I think we learned our lesson from that and we did it well.
“Now for me it’s about getting connections on a consistent basis and getting some good work into them.
“Hopefully we get a decent draw and we’ll try and go as far as we can in the competition.”
United manager Chris Wilder felt a “lack of urgency” was at the root of the defeat for his side.
He said: “They made it difficult for us. I thought we were comfortable first half and in the second half we gave the impetus up by our poor decisions.
“There was a lack of urgency in our play. We have to find that quality if we want to get back in the game.
“We knew it was going to be a tough one and I’m disappointed that we’ve been knocked out by a local team.”
Explaining the absence of midfielder Anis Slimane, Wilder commented: “I believe there’s a deal with Norwich which is imminent, so he didn’t think he was in the right frame of mind to play.”
