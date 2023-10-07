Darrell Clarke relieved to see Cheltenham finally find the net

Cheltenham manager Darrell Clarke was relieved to see the robins finally find the back of the net in the 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw with Derby.

Clarke collapsed to the ground in theatrical disbelief in the technical area When the Robins got their first goal at the 12th attempt.

It was only the second game of Clarke’s reign as boss, but his players had endured an EFL record-equalling run of 11 matches without finding the net.

Rob Street ended the long, long wait to finally give the fans something to celebrate in the 39th minute.

Curtis Nelson levelled for the Rams just before half-time, but Clarke was content to pick up a first home point of the campaign.

“It’s a massive monkey off our back getting that goal,” he said.

“It gives everyone a lift, against an experienced Derby team.

“The lads have given me everything, they really have. It was backs against the wall for spells, but we’ve had our spells as well.

“It was a fully committed performance and while I never get too carried away with a point, it’s nice to get that goal and a point against a team who will definitely be in the top six.

“When you are a manager of a club, you want the players to represent you well and I thought my players did that today.”

Former Crystal Palace youngster Street touched in Will Goodwin’s low ball into the box to net his first goal for the club.

Derby responded in the seventh minute of time added at the end of the first half when Tom Barkhuizen’s corner was met by James Collins, who was denied by Luke Southwood’s superb save, but Nelson followed up.

Derby had looked the most likely to score early, with Eiran Cashin’s effort cleared off the line by Goodwin in the eighth minute.

Will Ferry and James Olayinka both shot wide for Cheltenham from outside the box.

Lewis Freestone denied Martyn Waghorn with a block in the 55th minute and Max Bird was close to winning it for the Rams.

Southwood saved brilliantly from Collins in the 80th minute to ensure Cheltenham picked up their first home point of the campaign.

Rams boss Paul Warne admitted his team were wasteful in front of goal as they missed the chance to climb into the play-off places.

“We let one slip,” he said. “We had plenty of chances and plenty of opportunities in the final third and goalmouth incident, if just didn’t fall for us.

“There are certain things I can criticise, but the effort levels I can’t.

“Sometimes football is a bit cruel and it was today. I don’t think anyone in the stadium would say that we weren’t the better team, or that we didn’t create the most chances.

“If you want to be successful you have to come to these places and win. Away form has been good, but today we didn’t take our chances.”