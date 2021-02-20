Darrell Clarke takes positives from first game in charge of Port Vale

Manager Darrell Clarke was satisfied with a point after his first game in charge of Port Vale ended 1-1 at Leyton Orient

Clarke, who was brought in by the Valiants from fellow Sky Bet League Two club Walsall this week, saw David Worrall put his new side in front early in the second half before the O’s levelled when Dan Kemp scored his first goal since his move from West Ham last month.

“I was impressed by the effort,” Clarke said. “We won a lot of tackles, we won a lot of blocks and the commitment was fantastic. All of those were positives.

“Was there much quality in us? No. Can we play a lot better? I think we can. There were a couple of moments where we showed that little bit of quality, but obviously we want to see a lot more of that.

“There wasn’t a lot in it in the first half and we had the best chance of the game through Alex Hurst, although there wasn’t a lot of quality in that first half.

“Leyton Orient are a very possession-based team and like to play out from the back. We came to frustrate them a little bit, which we managed to do.

“In the second half, the game opened up a little bit. But we’ve come here, we’ve taken a point and we move on.”

Orient have not won any of their last five matches and Kemp’s goal was also the first time in five games that they have found the net.

Head coach Ross Embleton was frustrated with the decision to allow Port Vale’s goal.

“I felt there was a foul in the build-up to their goal as our player, Tunji Akinola, gets a headbutt,” he said.

“I was angry at the time and I’ve watched it since and Tunji gets a clear butt to the side of the head. The last time I checked that’s a foul, but I was still disappointed how we didn’t deal with it or clear our lines.

“I thought it was a fairly even first half and Darrell Clarke had his team pumped, which we expected in his first game in charge. They huffed and puffed, as we did, but I felt second half it was a better game.

“I still felt we looked the better team and kicked on and I’m pleased for Dan Kemp. When he signed for us we said he needs to add goals to his game and I felt he created well all day and found his way onto the scoresheet with an excellent finish.

“As the game went on, we had good players in good aggressive positions and created some good opportunities.”