Darrell Clarke wants more quality from Barnsley after late Wycombe draw

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke praised his side’s application but expected better quality after snatching a point in a 2-2 draw with Wycombe at Oakwell.

Marc Roberts capitalised on a scramble in the box to fire home in the 89th minute following second-half goals from Wycombe’s Beryly Lubala and Richard Kone, either side of Stephen Humphrys’ leveller.

Clarke said: “Credit to the lads for getting back into the game and I can’t fault the effort and application but I expect more and want more.

“We have to produce more quality and be sharper with the ball. We have to show more confidence moving forward into the final third.

“It’s up to us as staff to work with the boys to ensure the performances are more consistent in that area.

“There were a lot of fives and sixes tonight and I expect sevens and eights. We need to keep chipping away to get better.

“We sapped the energy out of the crowd by taking too long on the ball, starting with the goalkeeper (Gabriel Slonina), who needs to quicken his game up. We need to be more urgent and not wait until we go a goal down.

“We started brightly after a poor showing on Saturday but if you give the ball away as much as we did tonight, it doesn’t matter what formation you play. I’m just expecting better.”

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield recognised the achievement of securing a point away from home but wished his side could have capitalised on leading twice.

He said: “On balance it was probably a fair result but in reality we want to see the game out.

“We have to respect the point because this isn’t an easy place to come but we have to expect to win in that situation.

“Barnsley are high energy and make it difficult to play a free-flowing game but we had good moments and stood up to their physical threat. Our young defenders especially played very well.

“Lubala brings such an intensity and energy, took his goal from a great cross. Kone came on and really gave us a goal threat and competition off the bench is only a good thing.

“They had too many moments towards the end from corners. Two, three, four corners in a row often indicates the inevitability of a goal being conceded.

“We were the smaller side tonight, so I thought we did excellently at the end from set plays – it was just unfortunate that one found the back of the net.

“We want to keep adding to our points total and there’s plenty to work on after a nice start to the season.”