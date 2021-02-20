Darren Ferguson happy to see the goals fly in as Peterborough beat AFC Wimbledon

Darren Ferguson was delighted with Peterborough’s scoring prowess after they climbed into the top two with a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Sammie Szmodics’ double and a comical late Jonson Clarke-Harris clincher earned victory against the Dons, who slipped back into the League One drop zone.

Szmodics tapped in a 49th-minute opener and quickly doubled his tally with a fine finish three minutes later.

The hosts were gifted a third in the 90th minute when Dons defender Nesta Guinness-Walker’s goal-line clearance slammed against Clarke-Harris to gift the Posh hitman his 20th goal of the campaign.

Those exploits – combined with a last-gasp leveller for Doncaster against promotion rivals Hull – earned Posh a rise into the automatic promotion places.

Ferguson said: “We weren’t aggressive enough in the first half and knew we needed to up the intensity.

“We were much better in that respect in the second half. We scored two really good goals and a bit of fortune for the third finished it off.

“It’s the second successive game in which we have won 3-0 in the second half and it’s great to see us scoring plenty of goals, as goal difference could turn out to be important.

“It’s just a shame the third goal didn’t come a bit earlier so I could have made more changes, but it was still a good result with a clean sheet.

“I’m not too bothered about anyone other than ourselves. We just need to concentrate on what we are doing.

“We’ve picked up another good win at home and move on to the next game on Tuesday.”

New boss Mark Robinson suffered a losing start to his permanent reign as AFC Wimbledon chief and saw debutant striker Shayon Harrison taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury only moments after being introduced as a second-half substitute.

Robinson said: “We did OK in the first half. We caused Peterborough a few problems and nullified their threats.

“But we knew they would change what they did in the second half and we didn’t deal with that.

“We told the players they would face a different challenge but within eight minutes we found ourselves 2-0 down.

“Those two goals were key to the outcome and the manner which we conceded them in was poor.

“We then had to change formation to stop Peterborough hurting us, but that was difficult in itself as we’ve only had a week of work with the squad.

“I’ve asked the players to reflect on those opening minutes of the second half and come up with some answers and then we can work on solutions.

“I’m a big believer in processes and they bring results. If you keep looking at league tables you will drive yourself nuts.”