Darren Ferguson: Peterborough win at Cambridge surpasses Wembley achievement

Manager Darren Ferguson stated Peterborough’s 1-0 win over Cambridge in the Cambridgeshire derby was more important than reaching Wembley on Tuesday night.

The Posh claimed their first league success at the Abbey Stadium since 1988, having beaten Blackpool four days previously to reach the EFL Trophy final.

Ephron Mason-Clark netted the winner 10 minutes into the second half when his cross from the left missed everybody and went straight in.

Peterborough got their promotion push back on track following four straight League One losses while the result compounds a difficult week for Cambridge after head coach Neil Harris left the club on Wednesday to take charge of Millwall.

Ferguson said: “I’m delighted with the win; it was the most important game of the week.

“We’ve managed to come away, get the clean sheet, get the win which we thoroughly deserved.

“It’s the first time Peterborough have won here for 30 years, which tells you how hard it is. I was really pleased for the fans we got that win.

“We were a bit fortunate with the goal. It’s a good ball into the box but obviously it’s meant for someone. We just can’t kill a team off. We get so many opportunities.

“I felt today was a really pivotal day for us. There was no way we could drop any more points. When you lose four games on the bounce it’s a terrible month but there’s still time I think to catch up.

“Last season (here) it was a painful defeat. We didn’t turn up. The fans knew that. Today was a must-win for me after last season.”

Barry Corr took interim charge of Cambridge for the second time this season following the departure of Harris.

He said: “I’ve said it to the players after the game about the things we could control. One of those things was our application, how much sweat was on the shirt at the end of the day.

“I thought they were spot on in that respect. We were totally committed to the game.

“It’s frustrating the goal they scored is a cross that snuck in at the back post. The reality is we had to work so hard without the ball that we probably didn’t have the energy when it was turned over.

“I can’t really complain too much because they had good chances in the game but we had a few little chances and for me a nailed on penalty on James Brophy.

“There’s loads of disappointment in the changing room, particularly conceding a goal like we did.

“It’s one of those random things that happens in football, sometimes they go beyond the post. Luck wasn’t with us in that respect.”