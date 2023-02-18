Darren Ferguson praises ‘outstanding’ Peterborough start at Morecambe

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson was a happy man after seeing his side fight back from two successive losses to inflict a first home defeat in 10 games on Morecambe.

Three goals in the first 30 minutes for the Posh from Jack Taylor, Joe Ward and Kwame Poku gave the visitors the victory.

Ferguson said: “It was a good result and a comfortable win. We had three at half-time and it should have been more really.

“We had some unbelievable opportunities to get other goals but I can’t be too critical of my team because we have come here and done a really professional job.

“We were clinical and for the first half an hour I thought we were outstanding.

“We cut through them and played neat triangles. We got a few nicks and deflections and a bit of luck which always helps too.”

Taylor opened the scoring with a long-range effort after 13 minutes that took a wicked deflection to loop over Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

Ten minutes later Ward doubled the score with a free-kick that went straight through the Morecambe wall and Ripley.

Poku then added a third when his shot from the right side of the area was diverted past his own keeper by Jacob Bedeau.

Morecambe dropped to second bottom of the table with their third defeat in four games – and first in front of their own supporters since October 8.

Manager Derek Adams said: “We are extremely disappointed to lose our home record and lose the goals in the manner we did with two deflected shots and a goalkeeping error.

“There wasn’t much in the game but I thought they had the break of the ball and we had an uphill task after their three goals.

“We had a couple of good of great opportunities to get back in the game with two free headers in the second half but we didn’t take them. If one of them had gone in, things may have been a different but it wasn’t to be.”