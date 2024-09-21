Darren Ferguson relieved as Peterborough hold on to beat Bristol Rovers

Manager Darren Ferguson admitted football is a “strange game” after Peterborough claimed a first home league win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Bristol Rovers.

The hosts were cruising at 3-0 up after goals from Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones and Malik Mothersille.

Luke McCormick and Gatlin O’Donkor fired Rovers back into the game with goals within 45 seconds of each other.

But Posh held on for a much-needed three points and were indebted to two good late saves from former Aston Villa stopper Jed Steer.

“Football can be a strange game,” admitted Ferguson.

“First half we absolutely dominated, it was everything we wanted. We started sloppy in the second half.

“Malik got the goal and we were completely dominant again and all of a sudden we concede.

“The two goals are really poor. We lost all composure, on the ball and off the ball.

“At that point Jed’s got to use all of his experience to help the others in front of him.

“We were hanging on a bit at the end and you should never be in a game when you dominate like that.

“We’ve struggled to break teams down, especially at home this season, but that wasn’t the case today.

“At 3-0 you think you can have an enjoyable game. We had some great chances for more goals.

“All in all it was a good day. You leave happy you’ve won. It’s a happy dressing room.

“We’ve made a solid start with 10 points from six games. We’ve got a rhythm now which should help us.”

Rovers boss Matt Taylor was left with mixed emotions after his game-altering substitutes forced his side back into the game.

“We probably should have got something out of the game,” reflected Taylor.

“We were really shaky as a group in that first half.

“We were on the floor last week at the end of the game but as that first half progressed we were on the floor physically and mentally I think. We were weak.

“The goals are incredibly poor goals and we became a really shaky team.

“All of a sudden a couple of substitutes have a real impact. The game was a totally different game after that.

“As much as we went in the first half, I think it’s safe to say they went in the second half.

“It’s easy to say it’s a young group but there are senior players who are making mistakes as well.

“It’s just a little bit of an understanding that regardless of formation, set up and structure it’s all about getting the ball out of the radius.

“They got in in front and behind us which seems strange to say as a manager. But they got it front, back and side.

“It was night and day in the second half. It was the same personnel. Within the course of a game or a season you can’t be inconsistent.

“If that game went on any longer we would have got something out of it.”