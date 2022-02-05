Darren Ferguson salutes substitutes as Peterborough knock out QPR

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson hailed the impact of his substitutes as his side reached the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in 36 years with a 2-0 win over Championship rivals QPR at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Goals from Joe Ward and substitute Ricky-Jady Jones took Posh through to the last 16 for only the fifth time in their history.

Ferguson said: “It was a great result for us and a good clean sheet, which was needed.

“We rode our luck with set-pieces in the first half and I wasn’t convinced with how we dealt with them.

“In the second half we looked more of a threat than we did in the first half. The result was the most important thing. Performance-wise, it was a solid, resilient and determined performance.”

Sammie Szmodics and goal-scorer Jones turned in impressive displays off the bench and Ferguson felt their contribution was key.

He said: “We had more energy in the second half. The substitutes really helped us today and I felt QPR were too comfortable in the first half.

“I said to the players that I need everyone. I am pleased for the players because we have had a tough time and it is good to be in the fifth round.

“In our team talk, I said to the players to start showing what we are about. We are better than what we are showing at the moment and this was a pleasing and determined victory ahead of an important month.”

QPR manager Mark Warburton was left “disappointed and frustrated” after seeing his side squander numerous opportunities, with substitute Albert Adomah’s volley their best chance of the game.

Warburton said: “We are out of the cup in front of 4,000 QPR fans, so I am disappointed and frustrated, but I can’t criticise the attitude and the effort.

“We dominated possession, we dominated chances and we should have scored three goals from set pieces in the first half.

“It was one of those games where we didn’t get the luck in the final third and we didn’t show that little bit of quality that you need in the final third.

“Albert’s volley straight after half-time I thought was in at 1-1. It was a great save from the keeper and that summed up the afternoon really.

“There are lots of positives. We got Jeff (Hendrick) minutes, we got Dion (Sanderson) 90 minutes. Ilias Chair came back in, we were able to rest Stefan Johansen and Lee Wallace in the second half.

“We have come through this game unscathed, which is obviously important ahead of Wednesday (against Middlesbrough) and the rest of the league campaign.”