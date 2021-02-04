Darren Ferguson tips Will Blackmore for bright future after he signs new deal

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:00pm, Thu 04 Feb 2021
Peterborough goalkeeper Will Blackmore has been tipped to have a bright future after signing a long-term contract at London Road.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson is delighted to have secured the services of the 19-year-old shot-stopper, who is yet to make a first-team appearance.

Ferguson told the club’s official website: “I am really pleased that we have been able to get it done.

“He has got a lot of potential and I believe he has a really bright future if he continues as he is.

“He has developed a lot over the course of the last 12 months and is putting pressure on the others to keep their standards high.”

