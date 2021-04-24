Darren Ferguson wants to see Peterborough finish the job of promotion on Tuesday

Darren Ferguson believes Peterborough have the perfect chance to secure promotion to the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday after they defeated Charlton 1-0.

Victory at the Valley means a home win over Doncaster ensures a return to the second tier for the first time since 2013.

A single strike by Jonson Clarke-Harris proved the difference, while Josef Bursik saved a first-half penalty, and Ferguson was quick to praise his side.

He said “I had to be aware of the other results, I knew at the 65-minute mark that Sunderland were winning and Lincoln were drawing.

“Then for us to win the game and be in a position where we can finish the job on Tuesday by winning the game is a great position to be in.

“It is a fantastic result for us. Charlton have been on an excellent run of form and their manager hadn’t been beaten in the position, so to come here and win the game and to restrict them to so little in front of goal was superb.

“We made a great start to the game, the first 20 minutes we were very much on top, we got the goal and then they got into it and controlled possession. Then we give the penalty away.

“We regrouped at half-time and in the second half I thought we defended superbly, the back five were excellent. Joe Ward was brilliant defensively.”

The visitors had the better of the opening exchanges, and took the lead on nine minutes, when Clarke-Harris fired low from just outside the area after a Sammie Szmodics lay-off.

Charlton had the perfect opportunity to equalise from the spot just after the half-hour mark, when Frankie Kent fouled Alex Gilbey, but Bursik pulled off a fine save from Jayden Stockley.

There were few clear-cut chances in the second half, although Szmodics lifted the ball over Ben Amos – and the crossbar – after an hour of play.

The 25-year old hit the post deep into injury time, but Peterborough were able to leave south east London with promotion in their sights.

Nigel Adkins suffered his first defeat as Charlton manager, but believed his side deserved more on their second-half display.

He said “From my point of view, it’s a disappointing goal to concede.

“They’ll be happy with it, but after that I thought we dominated against a team that will get promoted. They’ve got a massive goal threat and we limited that.

“The goalkeeper makes a good save from Jayden, we get that goal and maybe we get the momentum of the game, and maybe go on and win it.

“In the second half, we dominated the game. Ultimately we’ve not made the goalkeeper work enough.

“They’ve got a goal to defend, and they’ve sat back in numbers and they defended their goal well.”