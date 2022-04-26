Darren Moore applauds Sheffield Wednesday’s comeback against Fleetwood

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore was delighted with the response of his players as they hit back from a half-time deficit to triumph 3-2 at Fleetwood.

Lee Gregory bagged a blistering hat-trick to fire the Owls back into fourth place in the League One table.

They will now be hot favourites to go on and secure a play-off spot ahead of Saturday’s final-day home clash against Portsmouth.

Moore said: “They were three excellent finishes from Lee. He was sharp tonight, but so were the whole team.

“I thought we dominated the game from start to finish.

“We gave away two stupid goals in that first half, so there were a few harsh words at half-time.

“Thankfully the lads responded really positively and we’ve come away with the points.

“We got into a lot of threatening areas in the second half and probably should have scored a fourth goal.

“It’s a big three points, though, and I’m pleased.

“We know there’s still a lot of work to do going into the final game – we won’t be patting ourselves on the back tonight. We still face a massive test at the weekend.

“Portsmouth are a team that are capable of getting a result and they will come to Hillsborough to enjoy their day.

“Undoubtedly it will be another big test for us, but we’ll be properly prepared and ready.”

It proved to be a breathless opening 45 minutes at Highbury Stadium.

Gregory fired the Owls into an early lead, but gutsy Fleetwood led at the break thanks to clinical strikes from Callum Camps and Joe Garner.

Even after that, Owls pair Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson both hit the post.

It was Gregory who was the Owls’ hero, though, with his late double sending Fleetwood to a devastating defeat.

They remain outside the drop zone on goal difference only ahead of Saturday’s final-day nail-biter at Bolton.

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey said: “I’m gutted for the lads again.

“We responded really well to going behind early on, and I thought we deserved to be 2-1 up at half-time.

“The lads played the game-plan to perfection, and then at the start of the second half we contained Sheffield well.

“They got the equaliser, and then we just switched off for the winning goal.

“A lack of concentration for that split second has proved very costly for us, but that’s the reality of it

“At that point we knew it would be tough, but it is really disappointing not to have taken anything from the game.

“The fighting spirit is still there, you can see that we’re not a team that’s defeated.

“Everyone at the game tonight could see that, and now we’re going to need that fighting performance at Bolton on Saturday.

“We need to remain positive, dust ourselves down and go there and win the game.

“It’s still in our own hands, and that’s the big thing.”