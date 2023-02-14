Darren Moore claims Sheffield Wednesday were ‘well worthy’ of Morecambe victory

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore felt his side were “well worthy” of their 3-0 win against Morecambe at Hillsborough.

A goal within the first minute from Barry Bannan and a Josh Windass brace gave the Owls a comfortable victory over the Shrimps.

Moore said: “Obviously it was a perfect start for us. Barry (Bannan) contributes so much to the team so I’m glad he’s got the goal.

“It gave us an early lift and I also felt getting the second goal in that first half was important.

“The second half didn’t go the way I thought it would. I thought as Morecambe were losing they would come out but they sat back and maintained the low block; we looked for the spaces to exploit but credit to them because they defended well.

“We kept the ball moving and eventually managed to find that third goal. It was a great show of explosive pace from Fisayo (Dele-Bashiru) and I’m pleased with another goal for Josh (Windass).

“I’m pleased with the team for getting the clean sheet record. So much work has gone into getting those clean sheets and we’ve had many different defensive combinations, so the boys can be proud.

“I think it’s a win we are well worthy of. Long may it continue and hopefully we keep getting better. There’s so much of the season to go and we have to maintain what we’re doing if we want to achieve anything.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said his side showed character despite the result.

Adams said: “It was always going to be difficult night for us and when we concede so quickly and go on the back foot straight away it makes it even tougher. Not long after that they got the second goal.

“We came here to win. We decided to go with two strikers for the game but it just didn’t quite work for us.

“We felt the second goal could have been offside and for the goal at the end there looked to be a handball, but neither were given for us.

“To be fair, I thought the players stuck in there and showed some great character. Obviously Sheffield Wednesday are a big club and on a great run of form.

“In the end I felt we limited them to few opportunities. They had a lot of the ball but there wasn’t much in the game in the second half.

“In our last few games we’ve gone to some very tough places in Ipswich, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday. Of course we would love to win these games but they won’t define our season. Winning games against the teams around us at the bottom will.”