Darren Moore hails Sheffield Wednesday’s professionalism

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised his side’s professionalism after they ended their poor recent run with a 3-0 victory at home to Accrington.

Dennis Adeniran scored twice for the Owls, who site one point clear at the top of the League One table, with Liam Palmer also on target.

Moore said: “I thought it was a straightforward, professional performance. We started the game really bright, on the front foot and took the game to Accrington.

“Once we got the goal, it settled everybody down and I thought it was a comprehensive win in the end.

“The thing that I was pleased with was the boys managing the expectation today to go and win the game because it was not a given.

“Once we got the first goal to settle us down, we didn’t really allow Accrington any real momentum in the game. That was pleasing from my point of view in the technical area.

“Accrington jumped on us and were pressing us, so we just went over the top and straight to the front.

“There’s a lot of football to be played. Focusing on us, today was about putting in a strong performance and getting the three points.

“A 3-0 win and getting a clean sheet was the main thing for us. We re-group in the week and get ready for another tough game at the weekend.”

Accrington manager John Coleman reflected on mistakes made by his side.

He said: “We didn’t really give ourselves a chance. They came out of the traps well. We didn’t match them head-on and we surrendered too much ground to them.

“They got a corner after 20 seconds in both halves. That’s not good enough for us, really.

“They ‘d had a couple of chances before they scored so we’d had the warning signs. It was a poor goal from our point of view.

“Then we sort of cleared our heads and got back into the game. Sean (McConville) hit the bar with a free-kick and Aaron’s (Pressley) had a chance that maybe he could have pulled back to Mitch (Clark).

“We kept them at arm’s length, and we were desperate to get in at half time 1-0 and re-group.

“It’s poor from us (for the second goal) because we’re kicking off and then they’ve got a corner, so we gifted them the ball.

“Then it’s down to pure bad luck with a double ricochet that could go anywhere, it falls right to the lad on a plate and he puts it in.

“It was a missed opportunity in the respect that they’ve been nervy over the last three or four games.

“We’ve got six games to go and we’ve got to give it everything we’ve got. We’ve got a massive eight games that could really define our season.”