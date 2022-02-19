Darren Moore hails Sheffield Wednesday’s strong mentality after Doncaster defeat

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore said the growing strength of his side ensured there was no panic when they fell behind in Saturday’s 3-1 League One comeback win at struggling Doncaster.

A Dan Gardner penalty gave the hosts the lead just before half-time but Wednesday roared back with three goals in 13 minutes to collect their fifth win in six league matches.

Half-time substitutes Callum Paterson and Saido Berahino both netted for the Owls before Barry Bannan, who missed a penalty, rounded off what proved to be a comfortable win.

Wednesday’s strong run stuttered against leaders Rotherham last weekend but Moore insists they were not fazed by the setback, or by falling behind to Doncaster.

“For them to come back and win the game in the manner they did, with it being a derby, was very pleasing,” Moore said.

“But I must say that when we went in at half-time behind, there was no panic from the boys because we felt we had enough possession to create those chances.

“It was about converting those chances in the second half.

“We will keep building the strong mentality that we have at the club. We have said all along that we need to show solidity and consistency.

“It’s been built into the boys over a number of weeks and months, playing consistently. We felt against Wigan and Rotherham there were some wonderful performances.

“It is good to see the players continuing that – even when the personnel has changed.

“We had a lot of possession in the first half but we just couldn’t get the touch in the final third.

“We had a chat at half-time and such is the desire of the players, they believed we could get back into the game.”

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey was pleased with the manner in which his side contained Wednesday for long periods but bemoaned errors which led to the three goals conceded.

“We got our noses in front maybe against the run of play,” McSheffrey said.

“I felt our shape was good in the second half, we soaked up the pressure quite well, we did well on the counter, retained the ball well and we felt in control.

“But then they are really good players and their ex-Premier League and international players shone through for me.

“The goals were all avoidable, which was disappointing again.

“It was a few silly mistakes – heading the ball into the wrong areas, getting too tight and being rolled.

“Our players will know straight away what they could have done better but it’s about nipping it in the bud for us and not making the errors in the first place.

“We need to grind those games out and not end up on the losing end.”