Darren Moore merrier after Sheffield Wednesday’s impressive comeback

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was pleased with his side’s reaction to going a goal behind after they hit back to beat Cheltenham 4-1.

The Owls moved into the top six in Sky Bet League One with the success at Hillsborough.

Michael Duff’s visitors led in the fourth minute when Alfie May drove towards the Wednesday defence on the right-hand side and his deflected strike found the opposite corner.

Wednesday equalised in the seventh minute when Massimo Luongo managed to meet a loose ball with his head, after a corner from Harlee Dean.

The hosts took the lead in the 58th minute through Lee Gregory, whose fantastic long-range attempt found the bottom left corner.

The points were safe seven minutes from time when a cross from Marvin Johnson on the left-hand side found Jack Hunt at the back post, who volleyed past goalkeeper Owen Evans.

George Byers wrapped up the scoring in the 87th minute, collecting the ball at the back post, beating his man and slotting the ball home.

Moore said: “It was a good, open, end-to-end game today.

“Credit to Michael and his team and his staff today, I thought they were excellent and you can see why they have made wonderful progression this season.

“They’ll continue getting the right results because they go about it in the right way.

“After the opening minutes, when their deflected effort went in, I was really pleased with the response with what we did in the next few minutes.

“We went in at half-time and made one or two little adjustments but we felt that if we just kept going chances would be there for us because of the way we were attacking them.

“Once Lee Gregory scored that great goal it settled us down.

“When we arrived here today it was all about getting the three points and I’m really pleased to get those three points.”

Duff said: “I don’t think there was a lot in the game, to be honest.

“They had a bit more of the ball but I didn’t think there was a lot in the game.

“We can’t give a goal away as quickly as we did, particularly from a corner. They’re good at corners, they’re the best in the league at corners, the stats will tell you that.

“I think that they just had a little bit more quality than us. In terms of between the two boxes I don’t think there was a lot in it.

“I think we should have come away with more than we have, so that’s part of the learning.

“In the first half of the season we’d come to places like this and be completely played off the park. I may be biased but that definitely didn’t happen today.”