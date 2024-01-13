Darren Moore not feeling the pressure despite Huddersfield drawing with Plymouth

Huddersfield boss Darren Moore insisted he did not feel under increasing pressure after his side were held 1-1 at home by relegation rivals Plymouth.

The Terriers salvaged a hard-earned point after Josh Koroma’s first goal since September cancelled out Morgan Whittaker’s 15th of the season in all competitions for Plymouth.

Some Town fans booed at the final whistle and the club’s American owner Kevin Nagle, watching from the stands, posted on X at the final whistle: “NOT GOOD ENOUGH!!”

The Terriers have won three of their 21 Sky Bet Championship matches since Moore replaced Neil Warnock in September and sit four points above the relegation zone.

When asked to comment on Nagle’s post, Moore said: “I think we’ve all agreed in here that we’ve just dropped two points, so I think it’s fair to agree with that.

“I can only express that even further. We’re on the same page because that’s the high standards that we set here.”

When asked if he thought Nagle’s message was aimed at him, Moore added: “Not at all. We’ve all got the Huddersfield badge on and we all share the same views, so not at all.

“I really don’t mind. Looking at the team, everything he tweets I endorse because the chairman is showing a passion and commitment.

“So really, honestly, I don’t mind. Today the performance was good, but it’s two points dropped.”

The Terriers have won only one of their last nine league games – and two of their last 15 – and failed to win at the John Smith’s Stadium for the 11th time this season, but Moore said he does not feel under pressure.

“No. For me it’s about making sure you put all your energies into the game, to keep the positives going,” he added.

“Of course we want to win games, that’s the business, the industry, it won’t ever change and the next opportunity we get is the next one.

“We all know we’re trying extremely hard to do that. Hopefully, from my positivity and my determination, the boys can continue to do that.”

Plymouth head coach Ian Foster was pleased with his players after his first league game in charge.

Argyle remain winless in the league on the road this season, but the former England Under-20s boss focused on the positives.

He said: “We’ve had four or five days on the grass and I’ve given them an awful lot of tactical and principle information and what was pleasing today was you could see it. They implemented our ideas well.

“The difficulty we’ve got is we’re clearly struggling away from home. We needed a platform to build from and a structure to do that.

“But we’ve also got to find the balance between structurally sound and difficult to beat to having that attacking potency.

“Although the goal was magnificent, I thought that was probably the part of our game that we lacked.”