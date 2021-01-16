Darren Moore pleased his Doncaster players were rewarded for keeping to the plan

Doncaster manager Darren Moore saluted his side’s professionalism after they continued their promotion push with a 2-1 win at Swindon

Fejiri Okenabirhie’s brace secured the points at the County Ground to leave opponents Swindon rooted in the Sky Bet League One relegation zone.

Moore, whose side have seen a number of their recent matches postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, said: “It’s been a tough week.

“We’ve had to maintain our professionalism and we’ve come here with a game plan.

“We knew today we had to come here and be good and once we’d got our two goals we knew our work off the ball had to be good.

“We had that spirit, that togetherness, to make sure we came out of the game with three points.

“When they got the goal midway through the second half, we got the message to the boys to stick to the game plan. Everything came from crosses from the box and our centre-backs did well.”

The writing was on the wall for Swindon in the fifth minute when Okenabirhie, played in by Reece James, had the simple task of slotting in to break the deadlock.

Okenabirhie doubled his and Doncaster’s tally in first-half stoppage time with a close-range header after Andy Butler headed a right-wing cross back across goal.

Hallam Hope got Swindon back into the contest on 71 minutes by diverting a long-range Scott Twine shot into the far corner, wrong-footing Ellery Balcombe in the Doncaster goal.

Aside from the goal, Swindon rarely troubled Doncaster, although Matt Smith went close with a shot that went just wide of the far post following nicely worked build-up play from Dom Thompson and Brett Pitman.

Twine also attempted to keep up his reputation of a long-range strike specialist but one of his long-range efforts was easily saved and the other dipped narrowly over the bar.

Swindon manager John Sheridan warned his players they have to stop giving their opponents a head start.

He explained: “It’s very similar to a lot of performances we’ve had, we just give ourselves a mountain to climb by giving goals away and we’re always chasing.

“We’ve been beaten but it’s a good spirited performance I think against a really good side and you wouldn’t know who’s top and bottom, we’ve just to be switched on.

“That first goal gives you the belief that you can get something but we just concede first too often.

“I thought we played very well second half without creating too much.”