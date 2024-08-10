Darren Moore: Port Vale’s victory at Salford a perfect day

Port Vale manager Darren Moore was more than pleased with his team’s start to their League Two campaign.

The Valiants began life back in the fourth tier with a 2-0 victory at Salford.

Captain Ben Garrity scored in each half, with both goals coming from Ronan Curtis corners, to leave Moore thrilled with what he saw.

“We spoke a lot in pre-season about getting a footing and I thought every single one of the players did that,” Moore said.

“It was very important to get control early in the game and we did not really allow Salford much. We suffocated them and forced errors and maintained that throughout the game.

“With the group of players that we have added this season, they have allowed us to make changes both to personnel and in the way we play so we can assess our opponents, where they are strong and where they are weak. We got the selection spot on today.

“For us to come here and score two goals from set-pieces is very important. I am pleased as a manager and pleased for Ben Garrity that he got both them. It was a perfect day for him and a perfect day for us.

“I am pleased as well for the fans, the away support. Credit to them because they really helped spur the players on.”

Salford assistant Alex Bruce was positive about the hosts’ performance despite the result and is confident there are better days to come.

Bruce, who did Salford’s post-match press conference as manager Karl Robinson served a touchline ban, said: “I thought overall there was not much between the two teams, if I am brutally honest.

“The only difference was set-pieces. Outside of that Jamie Jones barely had a save to make.

“From our point of view, we cannot give away goals so easily at set-pieces.

“One positive from today is that we had five or six guys playing from the under-21s, people like Tosin (Olopade) and Liam Humbles who really stepped up.

“We know we can get better, but it is still early days and everyone at the club is working tirelessly behind the scenes.

“Creating chances is something we have to look at as well but it was a very close affair and neither team created many chances today.

“Of course we would have liked to get a win in the first game of the season today, it is disappointing but you have got to keep your head held high and keep working hard and I am sure the results will come.”