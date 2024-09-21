Darren Moore praises Port Vale’s ‘fighting attitude’ after draw at Accrington

Port Vale manager Darren Moore praised his side’s “fighting attitude” after two last-gasp goals secured a point with a 2-2 draw at winless Accrington.

Stanley seemed to be coasting when Shaun Whalley curled a strike into the far corner of the net on 29 minutes.

It was 2-0 on 43 minutes when Whalley’s corner found Donald Love who thumped a header past Connor Ripley.

The Valiants were more on the front foot after the break but struggled to create chances until the 90th minute when Jayden Stockley headed home from close range.

In the fifth minute of added time, a Ronan Curtis cross was fired home by fellow substitute Antwoine Hackford to rescue a point.

“I have seen a significant change in the group from last season,” said Moore. “We showed a fighting attitude to go all the way to the end and not throw in the towel.

“I want to see a group of players who are committed to the end of the game and today they got their rewards. It’s definitely a point won instead of two lost in terms of how the game went.

“It was a game of two halves. To go in losing 2-0 from two set-plays, it’s a manager’s frustration conceding from set-plays.

“We were forced to make changes at half-time as the performance in the first half was nowhere near what we wanted and the substitutions, all five of them who came on, made a huge impact.

“I had no hesitation in making changes and tinkered with the formation.

“When you have been on a run like Accrington have been on, when you get a goal psychologically they take a step back and we take a step forward as we have the momentum and that paid dividends.

“Jayden’s was a brave header and then Antwoine finished well.”

Stanley remain in the bottom two and boss John Doolan said: “It feels like a defeat. We had a game plan for 90 minutes and then the sucker punch is the first goal and then their sub has come on and scored in the 95th minute.

“I feel so disappointed for the lads. I have had a go but I can’t have too much of a go as everything worked – they have changed their shape, we have had some outstanding performances and everyone has put a shift in.

“It’s disappointing but for 90 minutes it was a really good performance.

“The last five minutes is concerning. You know you are going to be on the back foot and we have dealt with everything. I didn’t see a goal coming but goals change games. The 90th-minute goal gives them a lift and belief and we have to be more resilient.”