Darren Moore praises Sheffield Wednesday’s resiliency after win at Accrington

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted it was all about the three points not the performance as Alex Mighten’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over Accrington.

The Owls have closed the gap on League One’s top two, with both Plymouth and Ipswich drawing, and the in-form side have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 league games.

On-loan Nottingham Forest winger Mighten scored after 24 minutes and it proved to be enough to earn the visitors victory.

“It was a professional performance and it was all about the three points,” said Moore. “The players got the plaudits from midweek (taking Southampton to penalties in the Carabao Cup) but this is our bread and butter.

“We knew it would be tough, we would have to roll up our sleeves, battle and be resilient and that’s what we were.

“It was a great move for the goal, it was a crucial goal and that forced Accrington to come at us. We had chances to get the second goal but we just couldn’t find the final touch in the first or the second half.

“Alex was cup-tied midweek so he had fresh legs. He has wonderful feet and good balance and that goal will have done his confidence the world of good. That’s two goals in two games for him and he has started to show the form we want.

“We limited Accrington to mainly long-range shots but David Stockdale dealt with them.”

John Coleman’s side have picked up just one point out of 21 and sit one place above the relegation places.

However he saw enough to feel his side can start to look up rather than over their shoulders.

“I cannot fault the lads for their effort,” said Coleman. “They are a very good side but we just need more quality in the final third.

“You could see it in glimpses in the second half when we pinned them back a little bit.

“The lads ran themselves into the ground, every single one of them, and Liam Coyle epitomises what we are about, he covered every blade of grass. Seamus Conneely came on and gave a terrific captain’s performance.

“We limited them to not so many chances but, after the draw at Lincoln and today’s performance, I feel like we have turned a corner.

“I would love to see our running stats, the lads ran until they dropped. We defended well, we were disciplined, organised and played higher up the pitch but we came up against a top team. They had a little bit more than us. But they should have, shouldn’t they?

“We have to take that same attitude and effort into next week, and the week after and see where it takes us.”