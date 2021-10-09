Darren Moore satisfied with Sheffield Wednesday’s week after win over Bolton

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore felt his side’s 1-0 victory over Bolton capped a pleasing week.

Moore’s side responded to last Saturday’s home defeat to Oxford with a Football League Trophy victory at Mansfield in midweek.

And they got back on track in League One on Saturday as Lee Gregory scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half.

Moore said: “The objective this week was to win the cup match on Tuesday night and get three points today so credit to the players – it’s a massive tick this week.

“I’m really pleased because we had 48 hours to work on a system change and we had injuries today. Credit to the players because they stuck to the task and got the job done.

“We had two major players (Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson), in terms of the system, come off at half-time. I was disappointed because they’re big players for us. There are mixed emotions because of losing those two players.

“For me, they’re the best team we’ve played this season. We knew that because they’ve got a system, a settled team and a rhythm and they’ve got players who are offensive.

“I’m pleased with the three points and I’m pleased for Lee Gregory, who worked absolutely tirelessly.”

Bolton boss Ian Evatt said: “When you come to these places and taste defeat like that, it almost doesn’t feel like a defeat. I am so proud of the way the players played.

“Yes, there are frustrations there because we haven’t won and we should be winning the game, but if we keep playing like that, we will not be far away.

“We’ve loaned them the three points, but they have to come to our place next. We have to make sure we have that ruthless and clinical edge.

“It was a massive opportunity, especially with the way we played. We’ve dominated the whole game and they were changing formations and systems to stop what we’re doing because they can’t get near us.

“They just didn’t have the answers and on another day we win the game four or five-one. But we didn’t so we have to take our medicine and make sure we keep striving for improvement on the training pitch.”