Darron Gibson and James Wilson released by Salford

By NewsChain Sport
11:49am, Sat 15 May 2021
Former Manchester United pair Darron Gibson and James Wilson are among a host of players released by Salford

Midfielder Gibson and forward Wilson both joined the Sky Bet League Two club in early 2020 – after an initial short-term deal, Gibson then signed for an additional season last August.

Ex-Burnley winger George Boyd is another name on a released list also featuring Tom Clarke, Mani Dieseruvwe, Harry Ditchfield, Alex Doyle, Sam Fielding, Dan Hawkins, Dan Jones, Will Shepherd, Oscar Threlkeld and Richie Towell.

Salford, who finished eighth in League Two, also said Ibou Touray had been offered “re-engagement”, and that Ben Rydel and Anton Smith have been offered professional contracts.

