Darvel owner says club’s Scottish Cup success has made town famous

Darvel owner John Gall believes the club’s Scottish Cup exploits have put the Ayrshire town firmly on the map.

The non-league side made headlines nationwide with their thrilling 1-0 home win over cinch Premiership side Aberdeen in the fourth round.

Mick Kennedy’s West of Scotland Premier Division champions are now preparing with confidence for the visit of League One side Falkirk in the next round on Monday night.

Gall, the managing director of Brownings the Bakers, spoke about life since the famous victory over the Dons as he addressed the media at an open day at Recreation Park.

He said: “It’s been a bit hectic, what with business and Darvel. Darvel has taken over my business work just now – it’s been unbelievable.

“The amount of times people have said, ‘now we know where Darvel is!’. It’s been amazing.

“Nobody knew where Darvel was before but it’s now famous for the biggest upset in Scottish football.

“We all said, ‘It would be great if we could win’, but we didn’t realise the enormity of it, of actually beating them and what it would bring.

“Where were all you (media) guys three or four years ago? You had never heard of Darvel, now you all want a bit of us.

“It’s testament to Michael and the players, the distance we have come in the last few years. It’s been great.

“We’ll just need to see how it goes on Monday night. It’s a great feeling, a fantastic feeling.”

Gall also spoke enthusiastically about the support and encouragement the team has got from the town ahead of the match against John McGlynn’s Falkirk, who are second to Dunfermline in the table.

He said: “Yes, it’s been great. The ladies, in particular, are loving it.

“They’ve got their hair done and make-up on every day in case the cameras pop into their shop.

“They’re all loving it, the whole town is buzzing for it. There’s people from Darvel who have never seen anything like this in their life, the elderly people. It’s great for them to see it.

“The only regret I have is Peter Orr (former Darvel president) who died two weeks before. Peter was instrumental in bringing me to the club.

“He was here every day of the week, a great character. He died just before the Aberdeen game, I think he was looking down on us that night, saying: ‘Well done, guys’.”