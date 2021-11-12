Daryl Horgan amongst players on international duty as Wycombe host Portsmouth

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth is confident in his squad depth as his side look to end their recent slump against Portsmouth in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The two clubs agreed to go ahead with the fixture despite losing a host of players to international calls and Ainsworth is keen to make the most of home advantage as they prepare to play the second of four-successive matches at Adams Park.

The Chairboys, who have gone four matches without a win in all competitions, will be without Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar), Sullay Kaikai (Sierra Leone) and Daryl Horgan (Republic of Ireland), who are all on international duty, but Ainsworth expects to have players back from injury.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley will give goalkeeper Alex Bass only his second start in the league since 2020.

Cowley brings in the 23-year-old academy graduate in place of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who has made a big impression since joining the club on loan from Manchester City in the summer but is on international duty.

Joe Morrell is also away with Wales, while Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ellis Harrison are injured and – as he sweats on the fitness of a couple more players – Cowley has hinted that he may have only 14 players available for the trip to Adams Park.

Cowley may be tempted to try Gassan Ahadme and George Hirst together as a front two after they impressed in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Pompey are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak in all competitions but find themselves 14th in the league standings after the opening 16 games of their season.