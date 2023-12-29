Dave Challinor admits Bradford draw ‘not the worst’ result in testing conditions

Stockport boss Dave Challinor admitted his league leaders deserved no more than a point in their goalless draw at Bradford.

It was a competitive contest on a difficult Valley Parade pitch that had only passed referee Lewis Smith’s inspection 90 minutes before kick-off following the recent wet weather.

Challinor said: “You always want to win a game but I can’t stand here and say we deserved to.

“Three weeks ago, we went to Newport and I said to the players then, ‘if you’re not very good and going to stink the place out then go away with a 0-0’.

“I suppose to a certain degree we’ve done that tonight.

“It was tough with the weather conditions and the pitch was very tricky.

“Normally it’s going to be an unbelievable moment or mistake that decides the game. You always felt that was going to be the case.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to accept a point on the road is not the worst, especially at a difficult place to come.

“This isn’t a League Two place. That’s the biggest disappointment – that the game wasn’t on a Saturday afternoon when the weather’s all right and you maybe get 25,000 in here and a real good game where it’s more open.

“You were pretty limited in terms of what you could do tonight.”

Stockport’s best chance fell to Ryan Croasdale but he completely missed his kick when set up by fellow substitute Kyle Wootton.

Bradford, who stretched their own unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions, went closest through Andy Cook in the second half with a well-struck half-volley that Stockport keeper Ben Hinchliffe superbly turned away.

Wootton sent a late cross-shot wide but Stockport failed to score for only the third league game this season.

Bradford manager Graham Alexander said: “It was always going to be a battle. It was difficult for both sets of players with the quality moments when the mud was splashing up around your feet and trying to keep your balance.

“Both teams gave it a right good go and it was a game on tenterhooks all the way through.

“We had possibly the best chance of the game with Cooky’s strike and the keeper made a fantastic save.

“But it keeps the run going. It’s a clean sheet against a team who are top and we’ve had opportunities to potentially win it.

“We’ve shown it’s not just a one-off. We can go up against anybody and compete and look to win the game.

“We had to make a couple of changes with the injuries that we’ve got. But the players who have come in have given a great account of themselves.

“It was a great shift from the team in a difficult game, not just against the opposition but also the conditions.”