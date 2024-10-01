Dave Challinor believes Stockport were not at their best in win at Shrewsbury

Stockport boss Dave Challinor believes his side were not at their best when they brushed aside Shrewsbury 2-0 at the Croud Meadow.

The Hatters’ victory means they remain undefeated on their travels in the league and maintained their record of scoring in every game so far this season.

Shrewsbury’s poor start continues, with the Shrews’ only victory coming at home to Leyton Orient in late August.

The hosts’ best chance fell to Leo Castledine minutes before half-time, but his close-range effort was deflected out for a corner.

Stockport scored just before half-time when Ethan Pye bent a shot into the top corner. Kyle Wootton concluded the scoring when he tapped home from close range.

“It’s a brilliant result, which we will absolutely take,” said Challinor. “I am a little bit frustrated with our performance, because I think we have got a lot more than that.

“We showed glimpses and signs but we have probably not been able to string that together over extended periods in a game up to now.

“But if that is the case and we are still picking up wins, then it’s a good place to be.

“We certainly want to look if we can be more consistent over the period of the game.

“I think it (the result) was a fair reflection of the game, and I don’t think we were significantly better than what Shrewsbury were.

“We scored from two set pieces, which Paul (Hurst) will be disappointed with, but for us, it’s great.

“The amount of goals scored in League One from set pieces is always going to be important.”

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst said: “In terms of the game overall, I thought the lads performed pretty well.

“I think we were on top of the game first half, then go behind to a soft goal in terms of Leo (Castledine) going for a header and getting a nudge.

“I’m not saying it’s a free-kick but I do think that nudge just does enough to not head it as he would like.

“They then pick up the second ball, and it’s a good finish, but it’s frustrating on our part.

“Second half I knew they would improve to a degree, but I still thought we played some good football.

“But there has to be that end product, and I think too many times that quality you are asking for, certainly delivery wasn’t quite there.

“We couldn’t force anything from our corners and I think the free-kick at the end epitomised the difference.

“In terms of we put a ball in there, and we make it as they don’t win a header and it just runs through.

“We have got to have more of a forward-thinking outlook in their box.”