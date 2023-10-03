Dave Challinor demands more despite Stockport winning run

Stockport boss Dave Challinor remained reserved despite his side moving up to fourth and extending their winning streak to five games with a 2-0 success over struggling Forest Green.

Isaac Olaofe nodded home the opener in the 15th minute before Antoni Sarcevic doubled their advantage in the second half.

Second-bottom Forest Green, who have lost five straight games, had defender Marcel Lavinier sent off after he picked up two yellow cards.

The County boss said: “I’m disappointed with the last half an hour after the sending-off because we made life more difficult for ourselves in terms of not looking after the football and not moving it forward in a manner that would’ve hurt them when we had the opportunity to.

“It was great to get in front and it almost then became a game management job in terms of being in a leading position.

“I just want us to be more crisp and more precise and technically better than we were.

“But I spoke to them before the game and said that attitude-wise we need to be bang on. We’ve got ourselves in a winning position, scored two goals and not conceded, and before the game if you’d have offered me that I would have taken it.”

Challinor was, however, happy with his side’s ruthlessness in front of goal in recent matches.

“We’ve been really clinical in terms of the opportunities that we’ve taken,” he added. “In the last six games now we’ve scored two or more goals which is great and gives you a real chance of winning games, which has been the case in the last five.”

Rovers manager David Horseman was frustrated with how his side switched off to give the hosts two goals.

He said: “When you give two goals away – you’re not marking at the far post and then a sloppy outside-of-the-foot pass leads to it ending up in the goal – against the good teams you give yourselves no real chance.

“The first one is really poor. The second is really irritating because we have total control. It ricochets to him. It’s not been loads of individually brilliant bits of play and it ends up in the back of the net.

“I thought we looked threatening at times but we don’t take our chances and we gave two poor goals away. What chance have you got when that’s the case?

“If you keep giving goals away like we do at one end, and we miss big opportunities to play right through them after they kick it into the middle of the pitch, if you don’t get those two bits right you’ve got no chance against the good teams.”