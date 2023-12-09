Dave Challinor ‘frustrated’ despite Stockport’s late equaliser at Morecambe

Stockport boss Dave Challinor admitted he was “frustrated” despite his side earning a last-gasp point from a 1-1 draw at Morecambe to move six points clear at the top of League Two.

Kyle Wootton’s goal three minutes from time helped County edge a further point clear of Wrexham whose game at Forest Green Rovers was called off.

Challinor said: “We are all a bit frustrated because we had enough of the ball to take more from the game but didn’t make the most of it really.

“With others around us not playing we could have extended our lead at the top even further but at the end of the day when you are trailing with three minutes to go you have to be happy with a point.

“The conditions were horrible and the wind made football difficult. That meant it was never going to be a day for intricate football. Sometimes it is not about quality and we overplayed at times and didn’t get the crosses into the area as much as we should. When we did we got the goal.”

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan said he was proud of his team’s efforts as their game plan almost came to fruition.

He said: “We knew it was going to be tough against a top side, especially in the conditions which were horrendous. But we had a plan to keep things tight at the back and hit them on the break and we did just that with our goal.

“We defended superbly, worked hard as a team together, and probably the only time we didn’t deal with a cross they scored which was frustrating obviously.

“I can’t do anything but praise the lads for all they did. I’m really proud of them because I thought they were brilliant.”

Morecambe took the lead when on-loan Burnley man Michael Mellon scored his 13th goal of the season after a swift counter attack as he ran on to David Tutonda’s throughball.

Mellon had the chance to double the Shrimps’ advantage minutes later but could only shoot straight at keeper Ben Hinchliffe after running on to Adam Mayor’s ball over the top.

For all their possession Stockport produced few clear chances. Odin Bailey always looked their biggest threat with one first-half effort forcing a superb save from Adam Smith after his effort took a huge deflection.

Bailey then forced the Morecambe keeper into a smart save as he tipped over an inswinging corner that was heading for the top corner before Smith was finally beaten in the dying moments by Wootton’s smart finish from Kyle Knoyle’s cross to the far post.

Bailey almost earned County victory with a 95th-minute effort which curled inches wide of the post as both sides were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.