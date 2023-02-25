Dave Challinor fumes over ‘horrendous’ display as Stockport lose at Barrow

Dave Challinor was furious with his Stockport players after a “horrendous” 1-0 defeat at Barrow ended their five-game winning run.

The match was settled by Josh Kay’s goal 20 minutes from time and, after naming the same starting line-up for five successive matches, Challinor admits changes are likely for their next fixture at home to Doncaster.

“That performance is nowhere near good enough and, let’s be very clear, that performance isn’t going to get us to where we want to get to,” said the County boss.

“If you’re going to go with that mindset and be flat, make sure we’ve not conceded and that I’m stood here unhappy with the performance but with something to take from it.

“I’ve been disappointed and frustrated at times this season, I’ve never been as angry as I am now. I’m not going to hide behind us being great for the last month. We have but so what? We’ve lost today and I’m not too pleased.

“Nobody on that pitch comes off with any credit and I’d suggest some of them should be quite worried about whether they’re going to play in the next game.

“It wasn’t a good game and I could be philosophical and say we’ve won the last five, but I‘m not that person. That’s as bad as it’s been, that was horrendous.

“You’re in control of your jersey while you’re performing and getting results. The starting XI have put theirs at risk with the performance they’ve put in today.

“If they’re not in the team next week they’ve got no opportunity to come and ask me why because I’ll just show them that game over again.”

Barrow’s win came hot on the heels of their victory at Bradford and Bluebirds manager Pete Wild admits he could not have been happier.

“I’m really pleased, for the second time we’ve gone toe-to-toe with one of the best sides in the league,” he said.

“They caused us some tactical problems that we had to deal with, and the most credit I can give to my players is that at half-time we tweaked them and that allowed us to have a foothold and play more football in the second half.

“It was nip and tuck all the way, I don’t think there was anything between the two teams. This type of game, at this time of year, was one that could have gone either way.

“We’ve just turned over Bradford and Stockport, two massive teams in this league. We’re ecstatic and so we should be. It shows that when we get it right we’re a team to be reckoned with.”