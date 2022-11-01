Dave Challinor happy to extend unbeaten run as Stockport draw with Tranmere

Stockport boss Dave Challinor praised his side and the supporters after a battling performance against Tranmere at Prenton Park saw them earn a valuable away point.

County made it four games unbeaten with a 0-0 stalemate, even if they were grateful for a glaring miss by Rovers substitute Paul Lewis in the second half.

Challinor said: “It was a fair result, both sides would probably think they could have won it.

“They both had one or two opportunities towards the end, both sides tried to win it but there wasn’t that quality in the final third to be honest.

“We had amazing travelling support and we gave it everything we could, especially after a Saturday and Tuesday game.

“We’ve had the same team for four consecutive games now and we knew we maybe had plenty of quality on the bench but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.

“We send the fans home semi-happy rather than unhappy. That’s four unbeaten now and that’s a great base in terms of going and getting results.

“This is a tough place to come and they’ve had some disappointing results but previous to that I think they’ve won several games on the bounce – so from our point of view if you can’t win then make sure you don’t lose.”

Challinor’s side had the better of things in a first half with few meaningful chances, with Will Collar heading straight at Ross Doohan from close range.

Things took a while to get going after the break and Stockport continued to look the better side as they increased the pressure on the home side’s goal.

Lewis missed a great chance on 77 minutes when he blasted his close-range effort wide of goal.

At the other end, Ollie Crankshaw, Callum Camps and Antoni Sarcevic all came close to a dramatic winner for the away side late in the game.

Rovers boss Micky Mellon said: “It was a very hard-fought game and a really tough tussle between two teams going for it on a Tuesday night.

“I’d have to say we probably had the best chances and we’ll be disappointed we didn’t take them, but it was one of those games that every ball was contested by both teams – it was a real battle.

“They showed a good response from a disappointing result at the weekend. It was a real tussle and you just hope it doesn’t go against you at the end.

“They only really threatened from corners and there were a lot of free-kicks given that I thought were a bit soft, but our boys stood their ground on the edge of the 18-yard box.”