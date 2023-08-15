Dave Challinor hopes draw at Bradford can give Stockport momentum

Manager Dave Challinor had mixed feelings after Stockport claimed their first league point of the season against Bradford.

Substitute Isaac Olaofe cancelled out Alex Pattison’s third goal in as many games for Bradford to get the Hatters on the board after two opening defeats.

Ben Hinchliffe also saved a late penalty from last season’s League Two golden boot winner Andy Cook.

Challinor said: “We showed character when we did go behind. We kicked ourselves in the teeth again with the goal we conceded.

“To keep going and getting a point is good for the players and hopefully we can back that up. If we win and draw the two home games we have this week it wouldn’t be a bad return.

“A point against a good Bradford team isn’t bad. It’s probably a worse feeling that we didn’t pick anything up from the first two games.

“The performances have been good and we should have won both of them. We should have been in front tonight after the way we started.

“We’ll keep believing in what we’re doing and hope Lady Luck shines on us at some point and we can get the ball in the net. Some of the chances we’re contriving to miss are not like us.”

The visitors took the lead two minutes into the second half when Richard Smallwood played Cook wide and his low cross was fired home by Pattison.

Stockport levelled after 80 minutes when Olaofe scored from a scramble at a corner and Ibou Touray then brought down Pattison but Hinchliffe saved Cook’s spot-kick.

Bradford manager Mark Hughes said: “I thought the performance was good up to a point.

“We really looked good in the first half and they didn’t cause us any problems really after the initial period.

“We came out and got the goal and were good value for it at that point.

“We knew we would come under a bit of pressure as the away team and I felt we didn’t really deal with it as well as we could have done.

“We didn’t defend correctly and have that calmness when we do win the ball in those key areas to find that initial pass.

“But when they equalised we went again and could have won it. I think we have to be pleased with the point.

“Stockport are very well regarded at this level. They’ve got a good squad and they’ve spent a lot of money on it so their expectations are high as our ours.”