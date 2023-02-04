Dave Challinor lauds ‘big win’ for Stockport against Tranmere in play-off bid

Stockport boss Dave Challinor reflected on a ‘really happy Saturday’ after his side beat Tranmere 3-2 in League Two.

The three points lifted last season’s National League champions into the play-off positions as they saw off one of their main top-seven rivals.

Kane Hemmings’ penalty cancelled out Kyle Knoyle’s opener for Stockport, who moved back in front through Kyle Wootton before Will Collar made it 3-1.

Tranmere’s Kieron Morris fired home from an angle in the 84th minute but Challinor’s side hung on.

He said: “We gave ourselves a sticky last bit after conceding late on but this has been another really important three points for us.

“We got a great first goal but after that we went on to concede two preventable goals and Tranmere too might feel the same with the other two they conceded.

“It’s a big win for us, though, and with other results going in our favour a bit, this has turned into a really happy Saturday.

“Before the game we wanted to give ourselves the opportunity to get into the top seven. We’re there now and it’s a great place to be.

“It keeps us in touch and hopefully we’re giving ourselves a shot as the run-in continues.”

Challinor went on to salute another sold-out 10,000-plus crowd at Edgeley Park.

He added: “These sell-outs are starting to become the norm here and that’s brilliant.

“The fans, and all of the local area, are re-engaged with this club now and it is an exciting place to be and to work.

“Hopefully there are more special times ahead of us this season.”

It was a disappointing day for Tranmere, who toppled leaders Leyton Orient last week.

Boss Micky Mellon said: “If you give away goals like we have, then you’re always going to make life difficult for yourselves.

“I don’t think there was anything between the two teams. We’ve hit the post and the crossbar and almost got a goal at the end to make it 3-3.

“Their third goal was the killer, though. It was another we could have defended better against and that’s uncharacteristic of us.

“We kept going in the second half but it’s a strange feeling for me because there was nothing between the sides.

“It wasn’t the best time to concede the second goal, just before half-time, and that was another cheap one to lose at this level.

“At the end of it all we’re disappointed and frustrated and I feel kind of lost for words after it.

“There was nothing in it but we’ve ended up conceding three bad goals and losing the game.”