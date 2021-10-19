Dave Challinor praises Hartlepool’s bravery following victory at Bradford

Dave Challinor praised the bravery of his players as Hartlepool gained their first away win of the season and ended Bradford’s unbeaten home record with a 3-1 League Two win at Valley Parade.

Hartlepool, who had gained only one point from six away matches since winning promotion back to the EFL at end of last season, went ahead after only 50 seconds.

Home goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell failed to hold Gavan Holohan’s shot and former Bradford loanee Mark Cullen – who joined Pools during the summer after being released by Port Vale – followed up to score his first goal for his new club.

Cullen added his second in the 60th minute with a close header before defender Paudie O’Connor pulled a goal back for Bradford with a header from Callum Cooke’s corner.

Hartlepool then put the result beyond doubt when defender Yann Songo’o turned the ball into his own net from substitute Reagan Ogle’s cross.

Challinor said: “It was a really good performance.

“We try to keep belief and coming to Bradford was going to be tough in front of a big crowd and against a team who are one of the favourites for promotion, but we got our deserts and made it a special day with our first away win.

“We knew we had to be brave – that was the first requirement – but we passed the ball well, played in good areas and the early goal made a difference.

“I was disappointed with the goal we conceded, but we showed real determination to go on and score the third goal.

“I was pleased for Mark Cullen. He has had to be patient, but I just hope he continues to score goals.”

Bradford manager Derek Adams said: “To lose an early goal made it a really hard start for us and another blow after conceding a late equaliser against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

“It meant we were always chasing the game.

“We made it 2-1, but we couldn’t get a second goal and left ourselves open at the back and they scored a third.

“We deserved three points on Saturday, but we didn’t deserve any points tonight.

“The better team won the game. It is our first home defeat of the season and we have to be stronger and harder to beat than we were tonight.”