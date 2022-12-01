Dave Tutonda closing in on Gillingham return
Gillingham defender Dave Tutonda has returned to training ahead of the visit of Salford.
The left-back is fit again after a knee operation in mid-October but may not rejoin the squad immediately.
Forward Callum Harriott is still “a few weeks away” having joined on a short-term contract last week.
Olly Lee’s fitness is improving having trained for a week after recovering from a broken toe.
Salford will have had 11 days without a game since their last outing in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.
Midfielder Elliot Watt went off injured in that victory and could be doubtful for the trip to Kent.
Forward Conor McAleny needs more game time after two 10-minute substitute appearances following his comeback from injury.
However, Stevie Mallan, Liam Shephard and Jason Lowe are all likely to remain sidelined.
