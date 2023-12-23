David Artell admits Grimsby ‘got what they deserved’ as Harrogate take points

David Artell admits Grimsby got exactly what they deserved as Harrogate came away from Blundell Park with a 2-1 win.

Goals from Liam Gibson – against his former club – and Matty Daly earned Town three points to move them up to 14th in the table.

Grimsby were unbeaten in six Sky Bet League Two matches after sacking Paul Hurst and former Crewe manager Artell tasted defeat for the first time since his appointment last month.

Kieran Green scored a consolation goal for the Mariners in the 90th minute after the midfielder was sent on as a late substitute, but it proved too little, too late for Artell’s men to salvage anything from the game.

Artell said: “We got what we deserved. I thought it was frustrating and disappointing as we huffed and puffed without working out how to hurt a well-organised and well set up Harrogate team.

“Harrogate are becoming an established League team. They understand they are not going to have a lot of the ball, but I thought we played into their hands and gave them similar questions to answer.

“We were very similar throughout the game and tried a few different things in the last 10 minutes and looked a bit better.

“It was book-ended by some good ideas and some good play, but in the majority of the game we didn’t play well enough to pick up anything.”

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver said: “It was a great performance from the lads.

“We were thoroughly professional and created some good opportunities to score as well as the goals we did score.

“A great three points with the conditions and against that opposition.

“We were so good in the first half, but only a goal to the good.

“At that stage it was about us being level-headed no matter what happened.

“We didn’t want to become sloppy and let Grimsby back in and I thought we were superb throughout.”

Gibson headed in from a corner to put Harrogate in front and Daly added a second in the 72nd minute. Green offered Grimsby hope with a low drive in time added on.