David Artell lauds Grimsby performance in comfortable victory at Salford

Grimsby head coach David Artell described his side’s 3-0 win at Salford as a “professional performance”.

Harry Clifton put the Mariners in front after 39 minutes before Toby Mullarkey and Danny Rose sealed the points with second-half strikes.

It was Grimsby’s first away win since April.

Artell said: “We controlled it from start to finish, scored three really good goals, kept a clean sheet. It was a professional performance and it probably flattered them more than us.

“We’ve got to make sure this isn’t a flash in the pan. It’s a nice feeling but let’s not carried away.

“We were making good decisions, playing on the front foot, playing football in the right areas. It was unpredictable football for the opposition.”

Grimsby go into their home game against Walsall on New Year’s Day in 19th but Artell is hoping to climb the table come May.

He added: “We’ve got to go up the table. That’s the end result of numerous decisions we have to take.

“We’ve got to make sure our game model and style of play brings out the best in the players. It’s got to be their style of play so they can produce more performances like tonight.

“We’ve got to make sure we continually improve and we will get better. If they want to improve, then we’ll get better.”

Salford are winless in their last nine league games.

Head coach Neil Wood lost his job after the 5-1 Boxing Day defeat against Tranmere.

Interim head coach Simon Wiles said: “We got a few half chances but unfortunately it hasn’t happened and we’ve ended with a defeat.

“There are moments we can take out of it but there are things we need to address.

“We’re going through a tough time at the moment but there will be a moment that falls to us. That will come.”

Mark Hughes, Paul Ince and Ryan Giggs are some of the names in the frame to take over from Wood but for now Wiles is the one seeking to motivate the group and is set to take charge against Accrington.

Wiles added: “The owners will be speaking to managers, I’m fully aware of that, but I’m ignoring all that. All my focus and concentration is on is that group of players.

“I’ve been at the club a long time, I’ve got a really good understanding of what the club is about.

“I’ve got to continue to motivate these players and get them in a position where they believe in themselves.

“I just need to keep doing what I’m doing so we can get these players into a position to get the result we’re screaming out for.”