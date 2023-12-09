09 December 2023

David Artell secures first win as Grimsby boss against his former club

By NewsChain Sport
09 December 2023

David Artell picked up his first win as Grimsby manager with a 2-1 victory against his former club Crewe at Blundell Park.

Goals from Abo Eisa and Danny Rose did the damage as Crewe – who scored through substitute Joe White in the second half – were beaten for only the fourth time in Sky Bet League Two this season.

Connor O’Riordan went close for the Alex in the early stages with a strong header which Grimsby goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright palmed away.

The Mariners seized control after that and took the lead when Eisa curled a stunning right-foot shot into the top corner from 25 yards in the 16th minute.

Crewe should have pulled a goal back midway through the first half when Lewis Billington fired wide after a goalmouth scramble and Rose made them pay when he made it 2-0 to Grimsby just before half-time.

Rose and Toby Mullarkey took aim for the home side from long range after the restart, while Harry Clifton also went close before Crewe grabbed themselves a consolation 13 minutes from time when sub White netted.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Mourners line streets of Dublin to say goodbye to Shane MacGowan

world news

Gunman dead after killing three in attack at Las Vegas university

news

Covid inquiry: Johnson admits he may have only read Sage minutes ‘once or twice’

news