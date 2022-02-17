David Artell waiting on Ryan Alebiosu ahead of Crewe’s game with Portsmouth
Crewe boss David Artell is hoping that Ryan Alebiosu will be fit to face Portsmouth in League One on Saturday.
The full-back suffered a back spasm and was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Wigan, but he has made encouraging progress since.
Striker Mikael Mandron is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered against Gillingham earlier this month.
Manchester City loanee Ben Knight and Rio Adebisi remain long-term injury absentees.
Portsmouth could hand starts to Ryan Tunnicliffe and Mahlon Romeo.
Midfielder Tunnicliffe has come off the bench in the last three games after a hamstring issue kept him out since October.
Defender Romeo missed the 4-0 win over Doncaster with an ankle issue.
Shaun Williams (back) and Kieron Freeman (ankle) remain out, but Jay Mingi has returned to training after dislocating his shoulder.
