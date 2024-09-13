David Beckham among mourners at Sven-Goran Eriksson’s funeral in Sweden

David Beckham was amongst mourners at Fryksande church in the Swedish town of Torsby for the funeral of former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Captain of the team during the Swede’s spell in charge in between 2001 and 2006, Beckham was joined by Nancy Dell’Olio with whom Eriksson was in a relationship during his time in charge of the team.

The church service, which included renditions of Elton John’s Candle in the Wind and Frank Sinatra’s My way, began at just after 10am local time.

The eulogy paid tribute to Eriksson’s love of routine and discipline and alluded to the fact he was never late and that he frequently wore a suit as a teenager.

It was also recounted how, as a child, he would post a sign on his bedroom door saying “no entry – homework in progress”, when he would in fact be on his bed reading detective novels.

There was reference too to his realisation in the final months of his life of a dream to manage Liverpool, which he did in a charity match in March where he took charge of a “legends” side. His granddaughter accompanied him onto the pitch at the game.

Eriksson’s coffin arrived at Fryksande church at around 7am local time, long before the arrival of any of the expected 600 guests. A single bell tolled as his body was carried into the church.

Members of Sweden’s royal family were also in attendance, as was Eriksson’s partner at the time of his death, Yanisette Alcides – a Panamanian national whom he met whilst in charge of the Mexico national team – with roads surrounding the church in the small town where Eriksson grew up cordoned off and with a sizeable police presence in the area.

Roy Hodgson, one of Eriksson’s successors as England manager, and former Football Association vice-chairman David Dein were also at the service.

Amongst those to arrive early were Eriksson’s son and elderly father, as well as a childhood friend of the former Lazio and Benfica coach, Bengt Berg.

“I’m very happy and very sad at the same time,” said Berg, an author who worked on a book with Eriksson in the final months of his life.

“But it’s fantastic to see him returning to his first point. It’s a very curious feeling.

“He’s one of us and we share his glory. But when he returned here, he was just one of the hot dog eaters.”

Those who were unable to attend the ceremony due to capacity watched the service on a large screen erected in the grounds of the church, with several hundred present.

One elderly fan wore the shirt of IFK Gothenburg, whom Eriksson to led to victory in the UEFA Cup in 1982 before departing to manage Benfica.