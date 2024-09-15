David Bernstein says UEFA threat ‘last throw of dice’ for opponents of regulator

Former Football Association chief David Bernstein has branded the threat to exclude England from Euro 2028 as a “last throw of the dice” by those opposed to an independent regulator of the sport.

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis has written to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, in a letter reported by The Times, saying there should be “no government interference in the running of football” and that an independent regulator could lead to England’s exclusion from UEFA.

That severe sanction would mean English clubs would no longer be able to compete in the Champions League and other UEFA competitions, and jeopardise co-hosts England’s participation at Euro 2028.

But Bernstein, FA chairman from 2011 to 2013 and a long-time advocate of independent regulation, believes it is an empty threat and one that he predicted.

“Four years ago myself and others put together a manifesto for change in football and the main recommendation was an independent regulator,” he told the PA news agency.

“At the time we forecast that if it got off the ground, sooner or later those that were against it would somehow get UEFA or FIFA to object and say it was not in accordance with UEFA or FIFA rules.

“Frankly I wouldn’t take it over-seriously. If you look at other countries; France, Spain, Germany to some extent, have all had government involvement in various ways, and none of them have been punished.

“I’m going to call this a last throw of the dice by those who are opposed to a regulator to see if they can can knock it off track.

“This regulator is independent, supported by an act of Parliament, but independent. It is not government interfering in football.”

The Football Governance Bill was initially introduced in March and reintroduced by the new Labour Government in July, after the general election.

It included establishing an independent regulator to address the financial sustainability of clubs, and preventing clubs from joining breakaway leagues.

“The need for the regulator is very clear,” added Bernstein. “English football is a great success but the level of the success of the Premier League has led to a complete imbalance between the top and the rest. The other divisions are all under tremendous stress.”

The PA news agency understands the Department for Culture, Media and Sport will respond to the letter shortly and that there have been no previous concerns raised by UEFA, which has been engaging alongside the FA with the new Government over the development of the Bill.

I'm going to call this a last throw of the dice by those who are opposed to a regulator to see if they can can knock it off track

Campaign group Fair Game, which has long been calling for an overhaul in football governance, dismissed UEFA’s letter.

Chief executive Niall Couper said: “The DCMS have been over this ground a hundred times. This is nothing short of a scare story.

“With 58 per cent of the top 92 (clubs in England) technically insolvent, annual losses of £10 million a year in the Championship viewed as “a success”, football is an industry in desperate need of financial reform.

“The Government should not be derailed by such nonsense.”

The Football Supporters Association said it was “confident there is no risk to England’s participation in tournaments” and that the Bill has its “full support”.