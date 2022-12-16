16 December 2022

David Cancola suspended for Ross County’s encounter with St Johnstone

By NewsChain Sport
Ross County midfielder David Cancola is suspended but the Dingwall side’s injury situation has improved ahead of their return to cinch Premiership action against St Johnstone.

Ben Paton, Connor Randall, Jack Baldwin and Alex Samuel are all available again for Malky Mackay’s side.

The game will likely come just too soon for Ross Callachan (hamstring) while Ben Purrington (ankle) remains on the sidelines.

Saints are without Melker Hallberg and Alex Mitchell through suspension.

Callum Booth is back in contention after being sidelined all season with an Achilles injury.

Chris Kane is still out as he battles back from a long-term knee injury.

