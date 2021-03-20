David Carson hands Inverness victory over Dunfermline

A football by a corner flag
A football by a corner flag (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:18pm, Sat 20 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

David Carson’s first goal for Inverness earned Caley Thistle a 1-0 victory at Dunfermline

The visitors had a good chance to break the deadlock in the 15th minute but were denied as Shane Sutherland’s effort was cleared off the line.

Dunfermline’s Craig Wighton put the ball in the net in the 20th minute but he was adjudged to be offside.

Inverness eventually made the breakthrough in the 81st minute when Carson found the net from inside the area.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Dunfermline

PA