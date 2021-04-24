David Cornell penalty save denies AFC Wimbledon victory at Portman Road
A missed penalty by Joe Pigott in the first half denied Wimbledon a deserved victory against Ipswich
Town goalkeeper David Cornell made a double save along with a series of other fine diving efforts to keep the visitors at bay in the 0-0 Sky Bet League One draw at Portman Road.
The result helped Wimbledon to further secure their status and at the same time left Ipswich without a goal in six games. They are now 10 hours without a goal, a run which has virtually ended their slim hopes of sneaking into the play-offs.
Mark McGuinness blocked goalbound efforts from Ryan Longman and Jack Rudoni. Ayoub Assal fired just wide and Cornell went full length to tip aside a 20-yard shot from Luke O’Neill.
Ipswich had a let-off miday through the first half when Flynn Downes appeared to pull Pigott’s shirt in the penalty area. However, Cornell saved the spot-kick.
Keanan Bennetts failed to hit the target when well placed and Cornell flung himself at the feet of Assal.
Andre Dozzell’s free kick was deflected onto the top of the bar and Pigott’s 25-yard free kick was tipped away by Cornell as neither team failed to make a decisive breakthrough.