David Cornell wants to challenge Christy Pym for Peterborough number one spot
The 30-year-old goalkeeper has joined Posh on a two-year deal following his departure from Ipswich.
He told Peterborough’s website: “It’s a great opportunity for me, the club had a wonderful campaign last season and secured promotion to the Championship and I want to come in and challenge for that number one position.
“I was grateful that the club wanted to get the deal done quickly and I can now look forward to meeting the lads and start forming relationships, particularly with the goalkeepers we have at the club and the coach Mark Tyler.
“To potentially play at Championship level is exciting and it’s one that I’m really looking forward to. I want to come in, work hard and get settled as quickly as I can.”