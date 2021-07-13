David Davis commits to Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury have re-signed David Davis on a one-year contract.
The 30-year-old was initially expected to leave the Shrews when his short-term contract expired this summer.
Boss Steve Cotterill is pleased to keep the former Birmingham midfielder at the club, and said: “He was the last player I saw when I was speaking to all of the lads at the end of the season.
“Upon reflection and contact in the summer, he has signed a one-year deal with us. He had been offered two-year deals elsewhere, but he wanted to play here.
“He said he wanted to come back and I know he was really disappointed at the end of last season. David was a big part of us last season; he’s versatile, a great lad, experienced and a fit boy.
“His keenness to come back and play for us again was really key for me.”