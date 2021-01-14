David Davis leaves Birmingham
20:30pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
Birmingham midfielder David Davis has left the club after six and a half years at St Andrew’s.
The 29-year-old arrived from Wolves in 2014 and went on to make 194 appearances for Blues, scoring 11 goals.
Davis was named Birmingham’s Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Season in 2016-17 but, after spending time on loan at Charlton last term, has yet to make an appearance in the current campaign.
Paying tribute to Davis, a statement on Blues’ website read: “Embodying everything that it means to pull on the royal blue jersey, his attitude and application was second to none and had the ability to inspire achievement out of everyone who had the opportunity to play alongside him.
“Good luck and best wishes, Digga.”