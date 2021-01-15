David Davis links up with Shrewsbury

David Davis has signed a deal with Shrewsbury until the end of this season
By NewsChain Sport
17:20pm, Fri 15 Jan 2021
Shrewsbury have signed midfielder David Davis on a short-term deal following his departure from Birmingham.

Davis, 29, who has had a previous loan spell with Shrewsbury, spent six-and-a-half years at Birmingham.

The Shrews said on their official website: “The midfielder arrives at Montgomery Waters Meadow signing a short-term deal until the end of the season with Salop.”

Davis spent time on loan with the Shrews in 2011 when he was at Wolves, where he began his career. He scored 11 goals in 194 appearances for Birmingham.

Shrewsbury’s home Sky Bet League One game against Lincoln on Saturday has been postponed and Davis is not eligible for Tuesday’s FA Cup tie against Southampton.

